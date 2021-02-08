NATIONAL

AP-NORC Poll: Few In US Say Democracy Is Working Very Well

By 87 views
0
In this Feb. 1, 2021, photo, snow covers the ground at the White House in Washington. Only a fragment of Americans believe democracy is thriving in the U.S., even as broad majorities agree that representative government is one of the country’s bedrock principles, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 16% of Americans say democracy is working well or extremely well, a pessimism that spans the political spectrum. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — Only a fragment of Americans believe democracy is thriving in the U.S., even as broad majorities agree that representative government is one of the country’s bedrock principles. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 16% of Americans say democracy is working well or extremely well, a pessimism that spans the political spectrum.

Nearly half of Americans, 45%, think democracy isn’t functioning properly, while another 38% say it’s working only somewhat well. The poll’s findings are broadly consistent with how Americans graded democracy before the election.

 

Schools Plan For Potential Of Remote Learning Into The Fall

Previous article

Indictment Handed Up In McAllen Woman’s Vicious Murder

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL