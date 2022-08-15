NATIONAL

AP-NORC Poll: Many In US Doubt Their Own Impact On Climate

jsalinasBy 11 views
0
A June AP-NORC poll finds that about a third of U.S. adults say they are very or extremely worried about the effects of climate change on them personally, down from 44% in 2019.

(AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate than they were three years ago. That’s according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.

Many climate scientists told the Associated Press that those shifts are concerning but not surprising given that individuals are feeling overwhelmed by a range of issues, which now include an economy plagued by inflation after more than two years of a pandemic.

In addition to being outpaced by other issues, climate change or the environment are mentioned as priorities by fewer Americans now than just a few years ago, according to the poll.

 

British Regulator 1st To OK Moderna’s Updated COVID Booster

Previous article

Latest Polling Shows Little Change In Gov Race

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL