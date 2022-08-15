AP-NORC Poll: Many In US Doubt Their Own Impact On Climate

A June AP-NORC poll finds that about a third of U.S. adults say they are very or extremely worried about the effects of climate change on them personally, down from 44% in 2019.

(AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate than they were three years ago. That’s according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.

Many climate scientists told the Associated Press that those shifts are concerning but not surprising given that individuals are feeling overwhelmed by a range of issues, which now include an economy plagued by inflation after more than two years of a pandemic.

In addition to being outpaced by other issues, climate change or the environment are mentioned as priorities by fewer Americans now than just a few years ago, according to the poll.