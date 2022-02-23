AP-NORC Poll: Most In US Oppose Major Role In Russia Strife

FILE - A Ukrainian marine looks on at a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Jan. 7, 2022. A new poll finds little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden has acknowledged the growing likelihood of a new war in Eastern Europe will affect Americans even if U.S. troops don’t deploy to Ukraine. Just 26% of Americans say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak, File)

(AP) — A new poll finds little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

President Joe Biden has acknowledged a growing likelihood that war in Eastern Europe would affect Americans even if U.S. troops don’t deploy to Ukraine. Just 26% of Americans say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll found 52% of Americans think the U.S. should have a minor role in the conflict; 20% say the U.S. shouldn’t be involved at all.