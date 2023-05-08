NATIONAL

AP Source: Biden Would Veto House GOP Bill On Immigration

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. Biden would veto a House GOP bill that aims to restrict asylum, build more border wall and cut a program that allows migrants a chance to stay in the U.S. lawfully for two years, an administration official said Monday, May 8. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden would veto a House GOP bill that aims to restrict asylum, build more border wall and cut a program that allows migrants a chance to stay in the U.S. lawfully. That’s according to an administration official.

Republicans are looking to capitalize on the spotlight as immigration surges into the national news this week with the ending of COVID-19 restrictions that allowed border authorities to quickly return many migrants who crossed the border illegally.

GOP lawmakers aim to vote on their Secure the Border Act on Thursday — the same day the emergency powers expire. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about a decision that hasn’t yet been announced and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

