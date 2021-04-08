Police Confirm Former NFL Player Behind SC Family Shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(Rock Hill, SC) — Police in South Carolina say former NFL player Phillip Adams is the gunman in a mass shooting that left five people dead. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, and their grandchildren, ages nine and five, were found dead at the Lesslie’s home in Rock Hill yesterday. Two air conditioning technicians were also shot. One is dead and the other is in critical condition.

Adams was later found in a nearby home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tolson said evidence at the home linked Adams to the shooting, but Tolson would not say if Adams knew Lesslie or speculate on a possible motive.

Adams played defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons. He suffered several injuries during his time in the NFL, including multiple concussions.