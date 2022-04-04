AP Sources: $10B Senate COVID Deal, But Without Global Money

FILE - Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives to watch a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy live-streamed into the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, March 16, 2022. Lawmakers seemed on the brink of clinching a bipartisan compromise Thursday, March 31, to provide a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19. Romney said bargainers had reach an agreement in principle on a package but said it was still being drafted. Other senators were less definitive but none contested that a deal was near. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — Democrats and Republicans familiar with negotiations say a bipartisan group of senators have agreed to a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19. But they say the accord would omit any funds to help nations abroad combat the pandemic.

The agreement comes with party leaders hoping to move the legislation through Congress this week, before lawmakers leave for a two-week spring recess. Some people say the measure’s fate remains uncertain in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others have criticized it for dropping money for helping other countries cope with the pandemic.

The deal represents a cut from the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden initially requested.