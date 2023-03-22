NATIONAL

AP Sources: Manhattan DA Postpones Trump Grand Jury Session

FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Bragg is standing firm against former President Donald Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric, telling his staff that the office won’t be intimidated or deterred as it nears a decision on charging the former president. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP) — Manhattan prosecutors have postponed a scheduled grand jury session in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. That’s according to four people familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Three people said the grand jury was told to be on standby for Thursday.

The reason for the Wednesday postponement wasn’t clear, but one person said it wasn’t security-related. The postponement indicates a vote on whether or not to indict Trump might be at least temporarily pushed back. The grand jury may hear from yet another witness, according to a person familiar with proceedings.

