TEXAS

Apartment Complex Fire Is Under Investigation

A fire at a two-story apartment complex is under investigation in Dallas. First responders from Dallas Fire-Rescue found heavy smoke upon arrival at the Cornerstone Apartments on Community Drive shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire escalated quickly and about 50 to 60 crew members were needed to finally contain the blaze at around 4:30 p.m. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

Displaced residents from as many as 20 of the complex’s 72 units were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. There were no injuries reported.

