Police say they’re investigating another case of “jugging” at a south Austin bank. This form of robbery occurs when a suspect follows a victim from a bank, ATM, or check-cashing store and then takes the money by force.

Law enforcement says the male suspect in Thursday’s incident at the Bank of America on South Congress Avenue was driving a dark gray Ford Fusion with tinted windows. Anyone with information on his identity or location is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.