Appeals Arguments Set On Immigrants Brought To US As Kids

FILE - Cynthia Moreno, 32, hangs a sign across the street from an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office on June 15, 2022, in Miramar, Fla. Immigrant advocates head to a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in hopes of saving an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of people brought into the U.S. as children. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(AP) — Immigrant advocates are hoping a federal appeals court will uphold an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A federal judge in Texas last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — although he agreed to leave the program intact for those already benefitting from it while his order is appealed. Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans were set to hear arguments Wednesday. And supporters of the program planned a vigil outside the courthouse.