Appeals Court: Cowboys For Trump Is A Political Committee

FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the view from his ranch in Tularosa, N.M. In a written order obtained by The Associated Press on Feb. 16, 2022, the Denver-based U.S. 10th District Court of Appeals declined to reverse a lower court ruling upholding requirements that Cowboys for Trump register as a political committee in New Mexico and possibly disclose information on expenditures and contributions.