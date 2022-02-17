NATIONAL

Appeals Court: Cowboys For Trump Is A Political Committee

Fred Cruz
FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the view from his ranch in Tularosa, N.M. In a written order obtained by The Associated Press on Feb. 16, 2022, the Denver-based U.S. 10th District Court of Appeals declined to reverse a lower court ruling upholding requirements that Cowboys for Trump register as a political committee in New Mexico and possibly disclose information on expenditures and contributions.

(AP) — A federal appeals court has turned away a constitutional challenge by the support group Cowboys for Trump and co-founder Couy Griffin to New Mexico election laws and registration requirements for political groups. The Denver-based U.S. 10th District Court of Appeals declined to reverse a lower court ruling that upheld state registration requirements for Cowboys for Trump as a political organization. Griffin filed a district court lawsuit in 2020 amid mounting pressure on the Cowboys for Trump to register as a political committee in New Mexico and possibly disclose information on expenditures and contributions.

 

