Appeals Court Hears Arguments On Texas Immigration Law

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Three judges in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are weighing oral arguments presented Wednesday in the ongoing Texas immigration law battle. At stake is the enforcement of SB4, the controversial law that empowers police to arrest suspected illegal immigrants.

The law briefly went into effect Tuesday before the court of appeals blocked it again in advance of today’s hearing. The U.S. Justice Department, the city of El Paso and civil rights groups are challenging the constitutional right of Texas to manage immigration.

On Wednesday, a Justice Department attorney told judges that immigration is the sole jurisdiction of the federal government and state involvement only leads to chaos.

Prior to the appeals court move, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday had ruled Texas could enforce the law while it moves through litigation. Mexico says it will push back if the law is enforced.