Appeals Court Judges To Hear Latest SB4 Arguments

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Attorneys on both sides of a controversial Texas immigration law will be back in appeals court Wednesday. The U.S. Justice Department lawsuit says the state’s SB4 oversteps federal authority.

The U.S. Supreme Court let the law go into effect briefly before a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans put it back on hold. The sweeping immigration law gives Texas law enforcement unprecedented power to police the border. Both sides will have 30 minutes to present their arguments concerning aspects of the bill that passed late last year.

Federal authorities say it violates the U.S. Constitution. Among other parts, the law empowers police to arrest people who they believe are crossing into Texas illegally.