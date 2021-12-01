TEXAS

Appeals Court Orders Biden Deportation Priorities Reheard

(AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a new hearing by the full court on whether to allow the Biden administration’s selective criteria on who should be deported to remain in effect.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Tuesday vacated a Sept. 15 ruling by a three-judge 5th Circuit panel upholding administration policy.

The state of Texas appealed the three-judge panel’s ruling that overturned an Aug. 19 ruling by U.S. District Judge David Tipton of Victoria that the Biden administration’s interim enforcement priorities were illegal.

