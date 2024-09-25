TEXAS

Appeals Court Rebuffs Paxton’s Effort To Reverse Gun Ban At Texas State Fair

File photo: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

A new state appeals court is rejecting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request to block the gun ban at the State Fair of Texas.

The 15th Court of Appeals met for the first time on September 1st, made up of three justices appointed by Governor Greg Abbott. On Tuesday evening, the court unanimously upheld a lower court’s order allowing the fair’s gun ban to stand.

Paxton says the gun ban violates state law because the fair is held on government-owned land. If he wishes to carry on the fight, his next stop is the state Supreme Court.

