Appeals Court Rejects Environmental Challenge Against Local LNG Project

Environmental groups challenging the permit for a proposed LNG terminal at the Port of Brownsville have lost a legal fight at the federal appeals court. A panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected their challenge that the plant threatened the local shrimping and fishing industries and would disrupt the region’s wetlands.

The panel ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the “least environmentally damaging” alternative during the permitting process. The permit was granted for the proposed Rio Grande LNG export terminal and Rio Bravo Pipeline Company.

The challenge was filed by the Sierra Club, a Valley shrimpers and fishermen organization, and the grassroots group Save RGV from LNG.