Appeals Court Removes Intellectually Disabled Man From Texas Death Row

A 64-year-old inmate formerly on Texas death row will now serve life in prison without parole.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals re-sentenced Randall Mays on Wednesday after a state expert confirmed that he’s intellectually disabled. Mays was sentenced to death in 2008 for murdering two Henderson County deputies. His legal team argued he was exempt from execution because of mental incompetency.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled more than 20-years ago that executing the intellectually disabled is cruel and unusual punishment.

