TEXAS

Appeals Court Revisits Texas Ban On Abortion Procedure

By 13 views
0

(AP) — Attorneys for the state of Texas have returned to a federal appeals court to argue that the state should be able to ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure.

Abortion rights groups say the procedure, known as dilation and evacuation, is the safest and most common second-trimester abortion procedure.

Opponents use the nonmedical term “dismemberment abortion” and say it should be outlawed.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans blocked enforcement of the law last year. But a majority of the full 17-member court agreed to a rehearing.

Biden Halts Border Wall Building After Trump’s Final Surge

Previous article

Judge: NY Lawsuit Seeking NRA’s Dissolution Can Go Forward

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS