Appeals Court Says Feds Can’t Destroy Razor Wire Placed Along Texas Border

FILE - Birds rest on concertina wire along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass,Texas, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

An appeals court is temporarily blocking the federal government from cutting the razor wire on the Texas-Mexico border.

The Biden administration was trying to stop Operation Lone Star from placing the razor wire to prevent illegal border crossings.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, saying immigration officials can’t destroy the wire during a state appeal of a judge’s ruling. The Justice Department hasn’t yet responded to the court’s decision.