Appeals Court Says Paxton Must Testify In Whistleblower Lawsuit

A court ruling says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is required to testify in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by four whistleblowers.

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals on Friday rejected Paxton’s plea seeking to keep him from providing a deposition in the case. The four former aides claim Paxton fired them after they reported possible misconduct on his part to the FBI.

The ruling also allows the whistleblowers’ lawsuit to proceed after a proposed three-million-dollar settlement deal fell through when the Legislature refused to pay for it.