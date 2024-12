FILE - The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

TikTok’s future in America is up in the air. A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a law mandating the sale or ban of the Chinese-owned social media platform.

In a bipartisan effort, Congress passed the legislation to, in its words, protect U.S. interests. President Biden signed off on the bill in April. TikTok argues the forced sale is a violation of a First Amendment right, and may appeal to the Supreme Court.