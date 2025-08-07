A Texas appeals court is upholding a lower court decision involving the head of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office sought permission to depose Sister Norma Pimentel as part of a wide-ranging probe into illegal immigration. Investigators were particularly focused on the activities of groups that offer aid to those who illegally cross the border.

A lower court judge denied the request to depose Pimentel last year, and the 15th Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling on Monday.