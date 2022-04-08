Appeals Court Upholds Law Against Electronic Harassment

The state’s highest criminal court is upholding a state law against sending repeated texts or emails to harass recipients.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled on Wednesday that the electronic harassment law doesn’t violate the First Amendment because it outlaws conduct, not speech.

The court gave five-to-four rulings in two cases, one involving a Tarrant County man charged with harassing his ex-wife, and the other a Lubbock County man accused of harassing a woman. Both men claimed the state law was unconstitutionally vague.