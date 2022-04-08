TEXAS

Appeals Court Upholds Law Against Electronic Harassment

jsalinasBy 14 views
0

The state’s highest criminal court is upholding a state law against sending repeated texts or emails to harass recipients.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled on Wednesday that the electronic harassment law doesn’t violate the First Amendment because it outlaws conduct, not speech.

The court gave five-to-four rulings in two cases, one involving a Tarrant County man charged with harassing his ex-wife, and the other a Lubbock County man accused of harassing a woman. Both men claimed the state law was unconstitutionally vague.

Judge Denies Appeal In Brownsville ISD Trustee Election Case

Previous article

Cruz, Cornyn Vote Against Confirmation Of Jackson To SCOTUS

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS