Appeals Court Upholds Murder Conviction Of Ex-Dallas Officer

FILE - This October 2019 file booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday, April 27, 2021, on overturning the conviction of Guyger, who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. An attorney for Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder. (Dallas County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

(AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges on Thursday ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision means Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence. It largely dashes the 32-year-old’s hopes of having her 2019 conviction overturned. Under her current sentence, Guyger will become eligible for parole in 2024.

