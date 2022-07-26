Appeals Court Upholds Texas Block On School Mask Mandates

FILE - Aiden Trabucco, right, wears a mask as he raises his hand to answer a question behind Anthony Gonzales during a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas, on July 14, 2020. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that forbids school districts from imposing mask mandates on schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was upheld Monday, July 25, 2022, by a divided federal appeals court panel in New Orleans. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(AP) — A divided federal appeals court panel is backing Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that forbids school districts from imposing mask mandates on schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ruling Monday from the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ended a lower federal court injunction allowing such mandates.

Families of children with disabilities had sued, saying the children were vulnerable and that the lack of a masking requirement endangered their health.

Writing for the majority in a 2-1 ruling, Judge Andrew Oldham said there are other reasonable options for schools to accommodate the children’s health concerns.