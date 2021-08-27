Apple Loosens App Store Payment Rules In Lawsuit Settlement

FILE - This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple's App Store app in Baltimore. Apple has agreed to let developers of iPhone apps email their users about cheaper ways to pay for digital subscriptions and media by circumventing a commission system that generates billions of dollars annually for the iPhone maker. The concession announced late Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 is part of a preliminary settlement of a nearly 2-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of iPhone app developers in the U.S. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)