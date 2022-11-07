Apple Says iPhone Supplies Hurt By Anti-Virus Curbs In China

FILE - Customers shop at an Apple Store on the first day of sale for the Apple iPhone 14 in Beijing, China on Sept. 16, 2022. Apple Inc. is warning customers will have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

(AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China. The company gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.” Apple said it expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models than previously anticipated. It said customers “will experience longer wait times.” Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it had imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Foxconn said Monday it will revise down outlook for Q4 and that it is working on resuming full capacity.