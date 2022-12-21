Appliance Likely Cause Of Deadly McAllen Mobile Home Fire

McAllen fire officials say extensive damage is preventing them from confirming the cause of deadly mobile home fire last month.

Officials told reporters Wednesday that investigators believe the fire was sparked by an appliance and were able to pinpoint the source to a wall separating the kitchen and bathroom. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez died in the fire at a mobile home park at McColl and Fir the evening of November 22nd.

Officials say Gonzalez initially made it out of his trailer but went back in for his dog and was overcome by thick smoke.