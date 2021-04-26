Application Period Opens For Repair Funds For Flood-Damaged Valley Homes

If you were among the thousands of homeowners across the Rio Grande Valley whose homes were damaged by the flood disasters in 2018 and 2019, there is new money available to help with repairs.

The Texas General Land Office has opened the application period for HARP funds. The Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program is taking applications on a first come-first served basis for affected residents in Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy, and Jim Wells counties.

The GLO is allocating more than $66 million for repairing and rebuilding flood-damaged homes, and also to reimburse homeowners for out-of-pocket expenses incurred for repairs already made, and for repaying SBA loans. To get an application and to learn what you need to include, log on to the Texas General Land Office website.