Applications For US Jobless Aid Rise By Most In 5 Months

(AP)–The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week jumped by the most in five months, but layoffs remain historically low as the labor market continues to be largely unaffected by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. The Labor Department said Thursday that applications for jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 4 rose by 21,000 to 211,000 from 190,000 the previous week. It’s the first time in eight weeks that claims came in above 200,000. The four-week moving average of claims rose by 4,000 to 197,000, Applications for unemployment benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs.