File: Officials search on the grounds of Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

File: Officials search on the grounds of Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kerr County officials are confirming that the approval process led to a delay in issuing the CodeRED alert during last week’s flash flood.

Sheriff Larry Leitha acknowledges that there are some questions to be answered, but he says right now his focus is on finding the people who are still missing.

In a Wednesday news conference, Leitha said questions about response to the deadly flood will be answered in an after-action report. He didn’t give a timeline on when that may happen.