April Unemployment Down In The Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Rio Grande Valley saw a dramatic drop in unemployment last month. The jobless rate in both metro areas fell more than a half-percent – .6%. That puts the April unemployment rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area at 4.8%, and at 5.4% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area.

Statewide in April, the jobless rate rose .1% to 4%. That’s even though Texas added 42,600 jobs last month, and there was hiring in 10 of the 11 economic sectors watched by the Texas Workforce Commission. Leading the way was the Education and Health Services industry. Only the energy industry underwent layoffs.