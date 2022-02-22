Arbery Defendants Convicted Of Hate Crimes, Lesser Charges

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The jury is deliberating in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Jurors discussed the case for three hours Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, and were to resume Tuesday morning. The three men are serving life sentences for the murder of the 25-year-old Black man. (Pool, File)

(AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting have been found guilty of federal hate crimes. A jury delivered its verdict Tuesday after several hours of deliberations.

The jury found that father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan violated Arbery’s civil rights in the fatal chase and targeted him because he was Black.

During the trial, prosecutors showed roughly two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made derogatory comments about Black people. The McMichaels and Bryan had pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges.