Archaeological Dig Scheduled At Alamo Plaza For Next Six Weeks

An archaeological dig is scheduled at the Alamo over the next six weeks as a major makeover of the plaza continues. The Alamo Trust, the city of San Antonio, and the Texas Historical Commission started the dig near the Alamo Church on Monday.

Archaeologists will conduct the excavation work on about 75-hundred square feet of land. The work won’t affect visitors to the site, and a six-foot safety fence will be in place. Investigators are trying to find and preserve whatever may remain of the south Mission compound wall.