Arctic Blast Bringing Severe Cold To Midwest, East, South

A blast of winter weather will chill much of the country in the coming days. Forecasters say a low-pressure system is moving south, bringing Arctic air from Canada with it. That will result in much colder temperatures in the central, eastern and southern portions of the country that could last through next week.

Some areas could see heavy snow or dangerous wind chills, and parts of the South could experience sub-freezing temperatures that could threaten citrus crops. About five million people in several states are under winter weather alerts.