Area Congressmen Optimistic Following Biden Inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden bumps fists with Doug Emoff during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP)

President-elect Joe Biden bumps fists with Doug Emoff during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of Congress from South Texas say they are optimistic about the future of America following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen tells the Monitor that he was “euphoric” following yesterday’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC.

Democratic Congressman Filemon Vela of Brownsville said he thinks Biden will focus his immediate attention on the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing more economic relief to families and small businesses.

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar of Laredo also said he was optimistic about Biden’s call for American unity, saying the new President is offering a divided nation a chance to work together for real change.