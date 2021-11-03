LOCALTRENDING

Arena Defeated, Drainage District Approved In Cameron County

Cameron County voters narrowly rejected a proposal for a multi-use arena. The proposal lost by 75 votes out of more than 9,500 cast.

The measure proposed the construction of a multi-purpose venue near the intersection of I-69E and State Highway 100. A portion of the funding would have come from the existing hotel occupancy and vehicle rental taxes.

Residents voted in favor of creating the county’s first drainage district. Drainage District Number 6 was approved aimed at reducing flooding in the areas of La Feria and Santa Rosa. The measure passed with 84 percent support.

