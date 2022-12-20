Argentina Soccer Team Abandons Parade Amid Swarms Of People

The Argentine soccer team that won the World Cup title ride on top of an open bus during their homecoming parade in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

(AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptlly cut short as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.

So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital Tuesday that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade.

The success of the Lionel Messi-led squad has brought much-needed good news for a country stuck in economic doldrums for year and where almost 4-in-10 people live in poverty.