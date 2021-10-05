Argument Preceded Hit And Run Death Of San Juan Woman

Arrest records show that the victim killed in a hit and run accident near San Juan last weekend had been arguing with another woman shortly before she was struck.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states the argument early Saturday morning led to Ofelia Merlene Proa walking away – in the middle of Eldora Road. The other woman told DPS troopers she was trying to persuade Proa to get off the road when a brown SUV sped by, struck Proa, and kept on going. The 19-year-old San Juan woman died of her injuries at McAllen Medical Center.

The suspected hit and run driver, 35-year-old Edith Garza also of San Juan, turned herself in the next morning. She was arrested on a felony charge of accident involving death, and failing to stop and render aid.