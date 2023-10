File photo: Texas State Troopers watch from an airboat as workers deploy a string of large buoys to be used as a border barrier at the center of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The State of Texas made its case to keep up the so-called floating border wall on Thursday. Judges on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments from the state and the Biden Administration, who sued Texas over the system of buoys in the Rio Grande earlier this year.

A federal judge ordered the state to remove the barriers last month, but the appeals court paused that ruling so they could take up the case. A decision isn’t expected for several weeks.