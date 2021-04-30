Arizona: 1 Officer Killed, 1 Hurt By Suspect In Stolen Car

This photo provided by Chandler Police Department shows Officer Christopher Farrar. A suspect in a stolen car hit two officers, killing Farrar and critically injuring the other, during a wild chase in Arizona, involving gunfire and multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said Thursday, April 30, 2021. (Chandler Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by Chandler Police Department shows Officer Christopher Farrar. A suspect in a stolen car hit two officers, killing Farrar and critically injuring the other, during a wild chase in Arizona, involving gunfire and multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said Thursday, April 30, 2021. (Chandler Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a suspect in a stolen car struck and killed one officer and critically injured another during a wild chase and shooting involving multiple law enforcement agencies outside Phoenix.

The Chandler Police Department tweeted that Officer Christopher Farrar was struck by the car and killed. ABC15 News reported that a Gilbert Police officer was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The station said the incident began as a pursuit in Pinal County, and that the suspect briefly broke through the gates at the Chandler airport before getting back on a highway. The pursuit ended at an auto dealership in Gilbert.