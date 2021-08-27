NATIONAL

Arizona AG: County Must Comply With 2020 Election Subpoena

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a news conference in Phoenix. An Arizona county that has resisted parts of a subpoena issued by the state Senate as it reviews how it handled the 2020 election must turn over everything the Senate wants or lose all its state funding, the state attorney general said Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Brnovich issued the decision after a Republican senator asked him if Maricopa County’s refusal to hand over routers, passwords and other items the Senate says it needs to complete the unprecedented partisan review violated state law .(AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)

(AP) — Arizona’s attorney general says Maricopa County must give the state Senate what it wants for its review of the 2020 election results or lose all state funding. Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Thursday decision came after a GOP senator asked him if Maricopa County illegally refused to hand over routers and other items. The county has turned over vote-counting machines, servers and huge amounts of data but balked at giving routers used county-wide and passwords it says it does not control. A county spokesman says the Board of Supervisors will discuss the issue with lawyers. The report was funded mostly by allies of former President Donald Trump promoting his unsupported narrative of election fraud in the presidential election.

 

