Arizona Agrees Not To Enforce Total Abortion Ban Until 2023

An empty recovery area, left, and abortion procedure room are shown, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Planned Parenthood facility in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until 2023, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. (AP Photo/Matt York)

An empty recovery area, left, and abortion procedure room are shown, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Planned Parenthood facility in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until 2023, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near-total ban on abortions at least until next year. Planned Parenthood Arizona credited the move on Thursday with allowing them to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted services at only their Tucson clinics after an appeals court blocked enforcement of the old law on Oct. 7, just week after a lower court judge had allowed enforcement. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has now agreed not to enforce the ban until all the appeals are final. That means abortions will remain legal until after 15 weeks gestation at least until early January, and likely longer.