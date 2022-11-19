Arizona County Board Delays Certifying Election Results

FILE - Maricopa County, Ariz., ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, in Phoenix on May 6, 2021. At least one recount will be on tap in Arizona after the counting from the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections ends. Once Arizona's counties certify their results in the coming days as scheduled, a recount will be triggered in at least one statewide race. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)

(AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots is refusing to certify the results of last week’s vote.

Friday’s move by Cochise County supervisors could delay statewide certification that will trigger a recount in at least one race: the razor-thin contest for state attorney general. Republicans who control the Cochise board sued to hand-count ballots before dropping the case.

On Friday, the two GOP board members apparently believed a trio of men who say vote-counting machines are not property certified — over the state’s elections director, who testified they were. The men’s arguments have been repeatedly rejected by the state Supreme Court.