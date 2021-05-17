Arizona Mom Denies Killing 2 Children With Meat Cleaver

This Saturday, May 15, 2021, booking photo released by Tempe Police Department shows Yui Inoue, 40, who is jailed for allegedly killing her two children in Temple, Ariz. Yui Inoue remained jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, according to Tempe police. It was unclear Sunday if Inoue has a lawyer yet. Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter for a post-Miranda interview. Inoue drove to a police station about 7 a.m. Saturday and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, authorities said. (Tempe Police Department via AP)

(AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slaying of her two children with a meat cleaver has made her first court appearance, where she denied harming them. Yui Inoue said Monday through a Japanese interpreter that she “did not kill anybody.”

A Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner told the 40-year-old not to talk about the case except with an attorney. The Tempe woman is facing two counts of first-degree murder. She was ordered held on a $2 million cash bond.

Prosecutors say her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were cut, mutilated and nearly decapitated. Inoue’s next preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 25.