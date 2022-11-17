NATIONAL

Arizona Voters Reject Effort To Enact Stricter Voter ID Law

Fred CruzBy 2 views
0
A voting sign points voters in the right direction to drop off ballots in Phoenix, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP) — Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of in-person voters who do not have a state or federally-issued photo ID with them to provide another proof of identity to cast a ballot. New tallies from several counties released Wednesday show there’s no chance for the measure to pass. It was the last of 10 Arizona measures to be called by The Associated Press.

 

Fred Cruz

Alabama Execution Set In Murder-For-Hire Of Preacher’s Wife

Previous article

Russia Launches New Ukraine Barrage As Grain Deal Extended

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL