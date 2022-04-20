Arizona Wildfire Doubles In Size Near College Town

Smoke from a wind-whipped wildfire rises above neighborhoods on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff were being evacuated Tuesday as high winds whipped a wildfire, shut down a major highway and grounded firefighting aircraft. (Sean Golightly/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

(AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight after tearing through two dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes.

The fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned from over 9 square miles Tuesday evening to 26 square miles by Wednesday morning. Forest Service officials say wind-pushed flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and Ponderosa pine trees.

Weather conditions improved Wednesday but stronger winds are expected to return Thursday. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott.