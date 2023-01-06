NATIONAL

Arizona’s Shipping Container Wall On Border Is Coming Down

jsalinasBy
FILE - Two hydraulic excavators operated by AshBritt Management & Logistics remove shipping containers Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023, that were used to fill a gap in the border fence between the United States and Mexico near Morelos Dam along the South Yuma Levee Road between County 8th Street and County 8 1/2 Street in Yuma, Ariz. Former Gov. Doug Ducey’s border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled just in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months while they were set up and taken down again. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)

(AP) — Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled just in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months while they were set up and taken down again.

Ducey had said the containers placed at openings along the border near the western community of Yuma and across a grasslands valley in eastern Arizona’s Cochise County were a temporary measure until the Biden administration carried out planned construction.  Gov. Katie Hobbs, who was sworn in this week, was among Democrats who called it a political stunt.

