Arkansas Gov. Sanders Slams Biden For ‘woke fantasies’

(AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders painted a dystopian portrait of the country in the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The former spokeswoman for President Donald Trump leaned heavily into Republican culture war issues and accused Biden of pursuing what she called “woke fantasies.” Sanders warned of a nation whose ideals are under attack and whose citizens are fighting for their freedoms. She didn’t mention Trump by name during Tuesday night’s speech, which embraced conservatives’ fights against the way race is taught in public school. She called Biden’s administration “completely hijacked by the radical left.”