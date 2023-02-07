Arkansas Gov. Sanders To Offer State Of The Union Rebuttal

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. Huckabee Sanders is set to return to the national stage when she delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Will Newton, File)

(AP) — A former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is set to return to the national stage. Sanders is delivering the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. She was sworn in last month as Arkansas’ first female governor and, at 40, is the youngest governor in the country. With her speech, GOP leaders are giving a platform to a figure linked closely to Trump. The former president remains influential within the party even as Republicans question how much of a hindrance his quest to return to the White House has become.