NATIONAL

Arkansas Gov. Sanders To Offer State Of The Union Rebuttal

Fred CruzBy 2 views
0
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. Huckabee Sanders is set to return to the national stage when she delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Will Newton, File)

(AP) — A former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is set to return to the national stage. Sanders is delivering the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. She was sworn in last month as Arkansas’ first female governor and, at 40, is the youngest governor in the country. With her speech, GOP leaders are giving a platform to a figure linked closely to Trump. The former president remains influential within the party even as Republicans question how much of a hindrance his quest to return to the White House has become.

 

Fred Cruz

Race To Find Survivors As Quake Aid Pours Into Turkey, Syria

Previous article

Crews Release Toxic Chemicals From Derailed Tankers In Ohio

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL